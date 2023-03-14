The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Heritage Commerce Corp’s (HTBK) Stock

In the past week, HTBK stock has gone down by -30.54%, with a monthly decline of -31.96% and a quarterly plunge of -38.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Heritage Commerce Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.70% for HTBK stock, with a simple moving average of -32.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) Right Now?

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HTBK is at 0.98.

The average price suggested by analysts for HTBK is $14.42, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for HTBK is 58.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume for HTBK on March 14, 2023 was 246.54K shares.

HTBK) stock’s latest price update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK)’s stock price has decreased by -16.36 compared to its previous closing price of 9.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTBK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HTBK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HTBK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTBK reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for HTBK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 28th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to HTBK, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

HTBK Trading at -33.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares sank -31.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTBK fell by -30.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.76. In addition, Heritage Commerce Corp saw -36.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTBK starting from DiNapoli Jason Philip, who purchase 3,660 shares at the price of $11.92 back on Mar 06. After this action, DiNapoli Jason Philip now owns 340,187 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp, valued at $43,609 using the latest closing price.

Moles Robert, the Director of Heritage Commerce Corp, sale 9,000 shares at $11.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Moles Robert is holding 43,560 shares at $107,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTBK

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.