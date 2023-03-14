The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Stock Faces 3.75% Weekly Volatility

The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has gone down by -13.73% for the week, with a -14.45% drop in the past month and a -1.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for BK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.67% for BK stock, with a simple moving average of -0.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is above average at 15.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is $56.35, which is $12.35 above the current market price. The public float for BK is 797.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BK on March 14, 2023 was 5.17M shares.

BK) stock’s latest price update

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK)’s stock price has decreased by -6.74 compared to its previous closing price of 47.31. but the company has seen a -13.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Berkshire Sold $5 Billion of Financial Stocks, Possibly Citigroup

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BK reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for BK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BK, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

BK Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -14.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK fell by -13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.16. In addition, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Smits Hanneke, who sale 16,960 shares at the price of $42.29 back on Nov 09. After this action, Smits Hanneke now owns 82,256 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, valued at $717,238 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $39.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 108,686 shares at $787,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at +12.91. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.