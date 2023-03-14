The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is 11.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TBBK is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) is $41.33, which is $14.5 above the current market price. The public float for TBBK is 53.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On March 14, 2023, TBBK’s average trading volume was 332.99K shares.

TBBK stock's latest price update

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK)’s stock price has decreased by -14.73 compared to its previous closing price of 30.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TBBK’s Market Performance

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has seen a -25.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.07% decline in the past month and a -9.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for TBBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.80% for TBBK stock, with a simple moving average of -1.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBBK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TBBK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBBK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $38 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBBK reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for TBBK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

TBBK Trading at -19.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBBK fell by -25.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.13. In addition, The Bancorp Inc. saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBBK starting from Mielke Daniela, who purchase 2,300 shares at the price of $27.14 back on Mar 13. After this action, Mielke Daniela now owns 20,830 shares of The Bancorp Inc., valued at $62,411 using the latest closing price.

Mielke Daniela, the Director of The Bancorp Inc., purchase 350 shares at $30.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Mielke Daniela is holding 18,530 shares at $10,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.07. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.