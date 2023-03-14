The -54.77% Simple Moving Average of Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Unisys Corporation (UIS) has gone down by -11.93% for the week, with a -32.66% drop in the past month and a -17.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.77% for UIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.30% for UIS stock, with a simple moving average of -54.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UIS is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UIS is $6.00, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for UIS is 65.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.48% of that float. The average trading volume for UIS on March 14, 2023 was 749.11K shares.

UIS) stock’s latest price update

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS)’s stock price has decreased by -10.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of UIS

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to UIS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

UIS Trading at -29.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -32.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw -27.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from ROBERTS LEE D, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Dec 01. After this action, ROBERTS LEE D now owns 132,586 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $87,400 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Michael M, the Executive VP and CFO of Unisys Corporation, sale 10,028 shares at $21.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Thomson Michael M is holding 45,296 shares at $211,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -5.35. Equity return is now at value 89.50, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unisys Corporation (UIS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.