The -13.88% Decline of Atlas Corp.’s (ATCO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ATCO stock has gone up by 0.33%, with a monthly gain of 0.72% and a quarterly surge of 0.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.32% for Atlas Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for ATCO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) is above average at 7.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is $16.88, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for ATCO is 209.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATCO on March 14, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

ATCO) stock’s latest price update

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO)’s stock price has increased by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 15.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATCO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ATCO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ATCO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $14.45 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ATCO, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on February 17th of the previous year.

ATCO Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.37%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATCO rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, Atlas Corp. saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.23 for the present operating margin

+56.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Corp. stands at +36.66. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atlas Corp. (ATCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.