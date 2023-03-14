TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is 2.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is $20.78, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for TGTX is 133.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.48% of that float. On March 14, 2023, TGTX’s average trading volume was 5.89M shares.

TGTX) stock’s latest price update

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX)’s stock price has increased by 6.96 compared to its previous closing price of 14.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has experienced a -13.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.04% drop in the past month, and a 83.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.31% for TGTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.35% for TGTX stock, with a simple moving average of 76.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGTX reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for TGTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TGTX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

TGTX Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX fell by -13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.85. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc. saw 27.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Echelard Yann, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $10.64 back on Jan 06. After this action, Echelard Yann now owns 201,848 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc., valued at $95,760 using the latest closing price.

Charney Laurence N, the Director of TG Therapeutics Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $11.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Charney Laurence N is holding 234,729 shares at $333,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6924.20 for the present operating margin

+71.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7121.54. Equity return is now at value -173.00, with -82.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.