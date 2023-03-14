TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCVA)’s stock price has increased by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 10.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCVA) Right Now?

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1020.00x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TCVA is 41.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCVA on March 14, 2023 was 317.95K shares.

TCVA’s Market Performance

TCVA stock saw an increase of 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.09% and a quarterly increase of 3.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.29% for TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.62% for TCVA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.63% for the last 200 days.

TCVA Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCVA rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, TCV Acquisition Corp. saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCVA

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.