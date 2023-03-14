T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TMUS stock has gone down by -2.78%, with a monthly decline of -2.18% and a quarterly plunge of -2.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for T-Mobile US Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.17% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is 0.56.

The average price predicted by analysts for TMUS is $177.64, which is $38.22 above the current price. The public float for TMUS is 589.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on March 14, 2023 was 5.21M shares.

TMUS) stock’s latest price update

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s stock price has increased by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 139.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that Goldman Steps Back From Bidding for New Credit Card Programs

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $174 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to TMUS, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

TMUS Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.10. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw -0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Field Callie R, who sale 2,287 shares at the price of $141.95 back on Mar 06. After this action, Field Callie R now owns 93,916 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $324,640 using the latest closing price.

Bazzano Dara, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 2,212 shares at $143.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Bazzano Dara is holding 9,826 shares at $317,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.25. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.