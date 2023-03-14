Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU)’s stock price has increased by 8.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) by analysts is $6.00, The public float for SPRU is 93.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SPRU was 575.82K shares.

SPRU’s Market Performance

SPRU stock saw a decrease of -2.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.85% for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.18% for SPRU stock, with a simple moving average of -24.41% for the last 200 days.

SPRU Trading at -27.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -35.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9681. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from Hayes Christopher M., who purchase 77,523 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Dec 16. After this action, Hayes Christopher M. now owns 187,515 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio, valued at $64,158 using the latest closing price.

Fong Christian S., the President of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Fong Christian S. is holding 1,637,112 shares at $9,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-377.60 for the present operating margin

-4.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio stands at +184.55. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.