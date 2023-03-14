Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has gone up by 0.19% for the week, with a -10.84% drop in the past month and a -14.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.05% for SAVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.96% for SAVE stock, with a simple moving average of -19.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SAVE is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SAVE is $25.63, which is $8.84 above the current market price. The public float for SAVE is 108.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.83% of that float. The average trading volume for SAVE on March 14, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 16.86. however, the company has experienced a 0.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAVE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $24 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SAVE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

SAVE Trading at -10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -13.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.12. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc. saw -11.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVE starting from Wiggins Rocky, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $19.00 back on May 20. After this action, Wiggins Rocky now owns 33,869 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc., valued at $24,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.61 for the present operating margin

+0.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Airlines Inc. stands at -10.93. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.