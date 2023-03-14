Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY)’s stock price has increased by 11.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANY is 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ANY is $10.00, The public float for ANY is 65.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANY on March 14, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

ANY’s Market Performance

ANY stock saw a decrease of -10.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.36% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.08% for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.87% for ANY stock, with a simple moving average of -40.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2016.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANY reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ANY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2015.

ANY Trading at -17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.04%, as shares sank -16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3925. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp. saw 13.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.