Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is 39.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LUV is 1.15.

The public float for LUV is 591.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On March 14, 2023, LUV’s average trading volume was 6.85M shares.

LUV) stock’s latest price update

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)’s stock price has decreased by -5.22 compared to its previous closing price of 32.77. However, the company has seen a -8.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Southwest Executive Vows Airline Will Overhaul Systems

LUV’s Market Performance

LUV’s stock has fallen by -8.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.88% and a quarterly drop of -17.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Southwest Airlines Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.91% for LUV stock, with a simple moving average of -15.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LUV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LUV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUV reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for LUV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Neutral” to LUV, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

LUV Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.92. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw -7.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from MONTFORD JOHN T, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $38.87 back on Nov 10. After this action, MONTFORD JOHN T now owns 21,046 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $87,458 using the latest closing price.

MONTFORD JOHN T, the Director of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 2,300 shares at $45.70 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that MONTFORD JOHN T is holding 23,296 shares at $105,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at +2.26. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.