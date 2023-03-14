Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) by analysts is $116.15, which is $35.42 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SQM was 1.52M shares.

SQM) stock’s latest price update

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 77.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SQM’s Market Performance

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has experienced a -8.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.45% drop in the past month, and a -16.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for SQM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.79% for SQM stock, with a simple moving average of -17.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $92 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQM reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for SQM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SQM, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

SQM Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -18.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.21. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw -3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.85 for the present operating margin

+38.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +20.45. Equity return is now at value 96.20, with 40.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.