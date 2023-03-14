Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)’s stock price has increased by 4.77 compared to its previous closing price of 131.46. However, the company has experienced a -3.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Right Now?

The public float for SNOW is 291.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SNOW was 5.54M shares.

SNOW’s Market Performance

The stock of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has seen a -3.05% decrease in the past week, with a -15.34% drop in the past month, and a -3.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.89% for SNOW stock, with a simple moving average of -10.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNOW, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

SNOW Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.19. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw -4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Slootman Frank, who sale 1,701 shares at the price of $141.38 back on Mar 09. After this action, Slootman Frank now owns 130,241 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $240,487 using the latest closing price.

Dageville Benoit, the President of Products of Snowflake Inc., sale 692 shares at $141.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Dageville Benoit is holding 13,296 shares at $97,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.