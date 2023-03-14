SLM Corporation (SLM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.60 compared to its previous closing price of 12.84. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) Right Now?

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SLM is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLM is $17.62, which is $5.5 above the current market price. The public float for SLM is 238.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume for SLM on March 14, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

SLM’s Market Performance

The stock of SLM Corporation (SLM) has seen a -13.24% decrease in the past week, with a -19.25% drop in the past month, and a -26.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for SLM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.76% for SLM stock, with a simple moving average of -23.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLM reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for SLM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

SLM Trading at -21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM fell by -13.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.22. In addition, SLM Corporation saw -26.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.11 for the present operating margin

+83.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corporation stands at +19.79. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SLM Corporation (SLM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.