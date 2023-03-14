SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 29.74. However, the company has seen a -16.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that Chinese Firms Flee U.S. Commercial Real-Estate Market After Big Property Bets Sour

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLG is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLG is $41.31, which is $12.89 above the current price. The public float for SLG is 62.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on March 14, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG’s stock has seen a -16.72% decrease for the week, with a -25.04% drop in the past month and a -17.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for SL Green Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.42% for SLG stock, with a simple moving average of -31.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $32 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLG reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for SLG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Underperform” to SLG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

SLG Trading at -20.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG fell by -16.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.10. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from HATKOFF CRAIG M, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $34.31 back on Mar 03. After this action, HATKOFF CRAIG M now owns 2,052 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $308,790 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.