Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SBSW is at 1.54.

The public float for SBSW is 166.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.65% of that float. The average trading volume for SBSW on March 14, 2023 was 3.41M shares.

SBSW) stock’s latest price update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW)’s stock price has increased by 4.21 compared to its previous closing price of 8.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

SBSW’s Market Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has experienced a 6.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.31% drop in the past month, and a -21.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for SBSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.32% for SBSW stock, with a simple moving average of -14.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SBSW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

SBSW Trading at -14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -18.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 22.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.