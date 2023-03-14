Should You Invest in DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DOCU is at 0.99.

The public float for DOCU is 197.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume for DOCU on March 14, 2023 was 5.38M shares.

DOCU) stock’s latest price update

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has increased by 6.79 compared to its previous closing price of 49.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/10/23 that DocuSign Shares Slide 23% as Margins Face Scrutiny

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU’s stock has fallen by -17.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.89% and a quarterly rise of 21.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for DocuSign Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.32% for DOCU stock, with a simple moving average of -9.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to DOCU, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

DOCU Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -12.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU fell by -17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.56. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw -4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Springer Daniel D., who sale 147,008 shares at the price of $55.08 back on Jan 19. After this action, Springer Daniel D. now owns 1,225,714 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $8,097,603 using the latest closing price.

Springer Daniel D., the Director of DocuSign Inc., sale 147,009 shares at $58.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Springer Daniel D. is holding 1,377,326 shares at $8,543,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.37 for the present operating margin

+78.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -3.87. Equity return is now at value -29.00, with -4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.