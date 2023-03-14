Should You Invest in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Now?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CX is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CX is $6.56, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 461.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume for CX on March 14, 2023 was 6.04M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 5.02. However, the company has experienced a -9.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CX’s Market Performance

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has experienced a -9.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.94% drop in the past month, and a 18.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.56% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $4.90 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

CX Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 23.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.