Should You Invest in Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BMBL is $27.67, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for BMBL is 128.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume for BMBL on March 14, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 19.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/23 that Headwinds for Bumble Are Easing. The Stock Is a Buy, Analyst Says.

BMBL’s Market Performance

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has seen a -2.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.45% decline in the past month and a -14.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.74% for BMBL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.16% for BMBL stock, with a simple moving average of -23.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMBL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BMBL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BMBL, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

BMBL Trading at -13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.40. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw -4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Blackstone Holdings III GP Man, who sale 11,750,000 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Mar 08. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III GP Man now owns 0 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $260,532,750 using the latest closing price.

BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P., the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc., sale 11,750,000 shares at $22.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. is holding 0 shares at $260,532,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.90 for the present operating margin

+62.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc. stands at -8.83. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.