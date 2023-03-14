Should You Invest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ACB is at 3.01.

The public float for ACB is 299.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.39% of that float. The average trading volume for ACB on March 14, 2023 was 7.50M shares.

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)’s stock price has increased by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has experienced a -10.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACB’s Market Performance

ACB’s stock has fallen by -10.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.26% and a quarterly drop of -33.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for Aurora Cannabis Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.87% for ACB stock, with a simple moving average of -41.57% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at -19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -18.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8540. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -19.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Equity return is now at value -243.90, with -144.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.