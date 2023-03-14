SentinelOne Inc. (S) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for S is $21.02, which is $7.38 above than the current price. The public float for S is 210.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.93% of that float. The average trading volume of S on March 14, 2023 was 4.99M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)’s stock price has increased by 0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 13.91. but the company has seen a -13.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

S’s Market Performance

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has seen a -13.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.48% decline in the past month and a -8.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.18% for S stock, with a simple moving average of -33.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to S, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

S Trading at -7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw -4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from TOMASELLO ROBIN, who sale 1,744 shares at the price of $16.57 back on Mar 06. After this action, TOMASELLO ROBIN now owns 162,598 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $28,898 using the latest closing price.

Conder Keenan Michael, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of SentinelOne Inc., sale 1,724 shares at $16.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Conder Keenan Michael is holding 368,599 shares at $28,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.49 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -132.37. Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.

Conclusion

In summary, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.