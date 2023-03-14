Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 6.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is 3.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHIP is 0.59.

The public float for SHIP is 1.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 35.85% of that float. On March 14, 2023, SHIP’s average trading volume was 223.03K shares.

SHIP’s Market Performance

The stock of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has seen a -8.09% decrease in the past week, with a 0.67% rise in the past month, and a 16.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for SHIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for SHIP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHIP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHIP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHIP reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for SHIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SHIP, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

SHIP Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP fell by -9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. saw 21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.58 for the present operating margin

+52.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stands at +27.01. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.