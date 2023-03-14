Sea Limited (SE) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, SE stock has gone up by 13.82%, with a monthly gain of 11.10% and a quarterly surge of 22.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.25% for Sea Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.48% for SE stock, with a simple moving average of 16.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sea Limited (SE) is $95.46, which is $25.04 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 358.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SE on March 14, 2023 was 5.55M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)’s stock price has increased by 1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 73.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SE, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

SE Trading at 17.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.03. In addition, Sea Limited saw 43.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+41.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -13.26. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sea Limited (SE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.