Sanofi (SNY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SNY is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SNY is 2.24B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for SNY on March 14, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

SNY) stock’s latest price update

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 47.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that Sanofi and Glaxo Report Dual Disappointments. The Stocks Are Holding Up.

SNY’s Market Performance

Sanofi (SNY) has seen a 0.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.17% gain in the past month and a 2.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for SNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.32% for SNY stock, with a simple moving average of 3.28% for the last 200 days.

SNY Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.48. In addition, Sanofi saw -1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+63.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34.

Based on Sanofi (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 28.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.10. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sanofi (SNY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.