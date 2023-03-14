Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has gone up by 3.02% for the week, with a -3.21% drop in the past month and a 9.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.56% for SAGE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.27% for SAGE stock, with a simple moving average of 11.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) by analysts is $57.90, which is $14.25 above the current market price. The public float for SAGE is 52.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.97% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SAGE was 494.25K shares.

SAGE) stock’s latest price update

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE)’s stock price has increased by 9.61 compared to its previous closing price of 39.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that Sage Antidepressant Trial Hits Its Target. Why the Stock Is Down.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAGE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAGE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $60 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to SAGE, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

SAGE Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.73. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc. saw 13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from JONAS JEFFREY M, who sale 11,643 shares at the price of $44.61 back on Feb 10. After this action, JONAS JEFFREY M now owns 121,981 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc., valued at $519,413 using the latest closing price.

Greene Barry E, the President and CEO of Sage Therapeutics Inc., purchase 14,500 shares at $34.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Greene Barry E is holding 46,940 shares at $500,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7116.69 for the present operating margin

+74.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stands at -6931.88. Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -34.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.