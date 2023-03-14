Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD)’s stock price has increased by 8.77 compared to its previous closing price of 20.76. however, the company has experienced a -9.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RVMD is $32.56, which is $9.3 above than the current price. The public float for RVMD is 87.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.40% of that float. The average trading volume of RVMD on March 14, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD stock saw a decrease of -9.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.07% for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.29% for RVMD stock, with a simple moving average of 2.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to RVMD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

RVMD Trading at -11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD fell by -9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.52. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw -5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Schroeder Thilo, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $20.46 back on Mar 10. After this action, Schroeder Thilo now owns 1,553,134 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $2,045,604 using the latest closing price.

Schroeder Thilo, the Director of Revolution Medicines Inc., purchase 550,000 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Schroeder Thilo is holding 1,453,134 shares at $12,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-730.01 for the present operating margin

+72.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -702.95. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -33.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.