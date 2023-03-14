Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL)’s stock price has increased by 5.84 compared to its previous closing price of 18.65. however, the company has experienced a -9.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.

The public float for REPL is 45.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REPL on March 14, 2023 was 517.48K shares.

REPL’s Market Performance

The stock of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has seen a -9.41% decrease in the past week, with a -22.62% drop in the past month, and a -17.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for REPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.49% for REPL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $52 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for REPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to REPL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

REPL Trading at -22.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.30. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw -27.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Esposito Pamela, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Dec 09. After this action, Esposito Pamela now owns 229,402 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $375,450 using the latest closing price.

Patel Sushil, the Chief Commercial Officer of Replimune Group Inc., sale 10,687 shares at $14.59 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Patel Sushil is holding 130,146 shares at $155,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.