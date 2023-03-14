Real-Time Update: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has gone up by 4.90% for the week, with a 0.14% rise in the past month and a 9.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.61% for WPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.66% for WPM stock, with a simple moving average of 16.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is above average at 29.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is $49.47, which is $8.98 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 450.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WPM on March 14, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has increased by 6.92 compared to its previous closing price of 40.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

WPM Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.35. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.83. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.