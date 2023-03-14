Real-Time Update: 2U Inc. (TWOU) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of 2U Inc. (TWOU) has seen a -5.14% decrease in the past week, with a -11.25% drop in the past month, and a 26.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.14% for TWOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for TWOU stock, with a simple moving average of 13.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TWOU is $12.34, which is $3.11 above the current price. The public float for TWOU is 75.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWOU on March 14, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)’s stock price has increased by 13.95 compared to its previous closing price of 8.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWOU, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

TWOU Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.39. In addition, 2U Inc. saw 47.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -33.45. Equity return is now at value -57.20, with -16.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.