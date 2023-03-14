RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RAPT is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RAPT is $46.75, which is $26.57 above the current price. The public float for RAPT is 32.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAPT on March 14, 2023 was 437.35K shares.

RAPT) stock’s latest price update

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT)’s stock price has decreased by -26.23 compared to its previous closing price of 26.61. however, the company has experienced a -35.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) has seen a -35.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.32% decline in the past month and a 15.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for RAPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.73% for RAPT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $55 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAPT reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for RAPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to RAPT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

RAPT Trading at -27.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -23.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT fell by -31.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.44. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from HO WILLIAM, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $29.62 back on Mar 07. After this action, HO WILLIAM now owns 25,532 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., valued at $148,100 using the latest closing price.

HO WILLIAM, the Chief Medical Officer of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that HO WILLIAM is holding 30,072 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1815.08 for the present operating margin

+73.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1814.95. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.