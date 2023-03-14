Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Stock Observes -13.64% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PB stock has gone down by -13.44%, with a monthly decline of -18.63% and a quarterly plunge of -13.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.58% for PB stock, with a simple moving average of -13.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) Right Now?

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PB is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PB is $79.07, which is $16.9 above the current price. The public float for PB is 87.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PB on March 14, 2023 was 521.88K shares.

PB) stock’s latest price update

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 64.11. However, the company has experienced a -13.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 10 hours ago that Analyst Says to Buy Prosperity Bancshares

Analysts’ Opinion of PB

In the past week, PB stock has gone down by -13.44%, with a monthly decline of -18.63% and a quarterly plunge of -13.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.58% for PB stock, with a simple moving average of -13.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PB stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for PB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PB in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $76 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PB reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for PB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PB, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

PB Trading at -15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PB fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.17. In addition, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. saw -14.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PB starting from STEELHAMMER ROBERT H, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $71.85 back on Mar 06. After this action, STEELHAMMER ROBERT H now owns 134,455 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., valued at $71,855 using the latest closing price.

Fisk George A., the Director of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., sale 1,100 shares at $70.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Fisk George A. is holding 92,511 shares at $77,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stands at +42.43. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.