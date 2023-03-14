Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG)’s stock price has decreased by -6.34 compared to its previous closing price of 77.01. However, the company has seen a -15.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/11/22 that ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

Is It Worth Investing in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) is above average at 3.83x. The 36-month beta value for PFG is also noteworthy at 1.32.

The public float for PFG is 241.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume of PFG on March 14, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

PFG’s Market Performance

The stock of Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) has seen a -15.83% decrease in the past week, with a -19.54% drop in the past month, and a -19.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for PFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.84% for PFG stock, with a simple moving average of -9.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $86 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG reach a price target of $79, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to PFG, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

PFG Trading at -18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -20.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG fell by -15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.88. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc. saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from HELTON SANDRA L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $80.02 back on Oct 19. After this action, HELTON SANDRA L now owns 35,747 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc., valued at $80,020 using the latest closing price.

HELTON SANDRA L, the Director of Principal Financial Group Inc., sale 14,033 shares at $80.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that HELTON SANDRA L is holding 18,245 shares at $1,123,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Equity return is now at value 45.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.