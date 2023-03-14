PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for PEP is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PEP was 4.73M shares.

PEP) stock’s latest price update

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)’s stock price has increased by 0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 172.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that PepsiCo, Kellogg Sales Jump as Shoppers Splurge on Snacks

PEP’s Market Performance

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has seen a 0.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.54% gain in the past month and a -5.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for PEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.52% for PEP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $180 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEP reach a price target of $141. The rating they have provided for PEP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to PEP, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PEP Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.50. In addition, PepsiCo Inc. saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from POHLAD ROBERT C, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $172.47 back on Mar 09. After this action, POHLAD ROBERT C now owns 183,929 shares of PepsiCo Inc., valued at $12,935,148 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Ramkumar, the CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of PepsiCo Inc., sale 16,827 shares at $172.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Krishnan Ramkumar is holding 49,000 shares at $2,905,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Equity return is now at value 48.90, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.