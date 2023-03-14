Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is above average at 3.51x. The 36-month beta value for BTU is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTU is $34.00, which is $9.24 above than the current price. The public float for BTU is 142.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.07% of that float. The average trading volume of BTU on March 14, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

BTU) stock’s latest price update

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)’s stock price has decreased by -3.66 compared to its previous closing price of 25.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/22 that Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival

BTU’s Market Performance

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has experienced a -5.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.09% drop in the past month, and a -14.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for BTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.64% for BTU stock, with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTU reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BTU, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

BTU Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.02. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Elliott Investment Management, who sale 257,296 shares at the price of $28.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Elliott Investment Management now owns 21,109,807 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $7,307,206 using the latest closing price.

Spurbeck Mark, the EVP and CFO of Peabody Energy Corporation, sale 21,070 shares at $25.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Spurbeck Mark is holding 67,108 shares at $545,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+33.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at +23.72. Equity return is now at value 52.20, with 24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.