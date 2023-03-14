PagerDuty Inc. (PD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PD is 0.91.

The average price predicted by analysts for PD is $32.88, which is $5.9 above the current price. The public float for PD is 82.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PD on March 14, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PD) stock’s latest price update

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD)’s stock price has increased by 5.70 compared to its previous closing price of 26.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that CEO Who Quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in Layoff Email Apologizes

PD’s Market Performance

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has seen a -7.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.68% decline in the past month and a 18.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for PD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.56% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of 10.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

PD Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.72. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw 6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from WEBB SHELLEY, who sale 582 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Mar 03. After this action, WEBB SHELLEY now owns 136,957 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $17,483 using the latest closing price.

WEBB SHELLEY, the SVP and General Counsel of PagerDuty Inc., sale 1,401 shares at $30.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that WEBB SHELLEY is holding 137,539 shares at $42,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.