Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s (PPBI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) has gone down by -19.01% for the week, with a -24.99% drop in the past month and a -26.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.48% for PPBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.92% for PPBI stock, with a simple moving average of -22.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Right Now?

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PPBI is at 1.23.

The public float for PPBI is 93.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume for PPBI on March 14, 2023 was 469.49K shares.

PPBI) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.30 compared to its previous closing price of 27.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPBI reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for PPBI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PPBI, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

PPBI Trading at -20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -23.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI fell by -19.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.72. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. saw -19.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from Scott Sherri V., who sale 600 shares at the price of $31.35 back on Mar 06. After this action, Scott Sherri V. now owns 11,856 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., valued at $18,810 using the latest closing price.

WILCOX EDWARD EARL, the President & COO of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., sale 19,000 shares at $33.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WILCOX EDWARD EARL is holding 153,782 shares at $634,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.