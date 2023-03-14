ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 64.40. but the company has seen a -7.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Right Now?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OKE is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OKE is $73.39, which is $8.75 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 444.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume for OKE on March 14, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE’s stock has seen a -7.30% decrease for the week, with a -6.37% drop in the past month and a -0.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for ONEOK Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for OKE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $74 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to OKE, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

OKE Trading at -6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.24. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw -3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 8,975 shares at the price of $55.54 back on Jun 17. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 9,414 shares of ONEOK Inc., valued at $498,462 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONEOK Inc. stands at +7.53. Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.