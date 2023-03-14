OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX)’s stock price has decreased by -18.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. however, the company has experienced a -26.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OCX is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is $0.83, The public float for OCX is 106.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On March 14, 2023, OCX’s average trading volume was 288.94K shares.

OCX’s Market Performance

OCX’s stock has seen a -26.18% decrease for the week, with a -28.41% drop in the past month and a -39.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.14% for OncoCyte Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.62% for OCX stock, with a simple moving average of -58.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCX

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to OCX, setting the target price at $3.10 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

OCX Trading at -29.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.00%, as shares sank -28.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX fell by -26.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3812. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw -12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from Arno Andrew, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Dec 23. After this action, Arno Andrew now owns 532,049 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $87,875 using the latest closing price.

Gutfreund John Peter, the Director of OncoCyte Corporation, purchase 75,000 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Gutfreund John Peter is holding 75,000 shares at $24,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-563.75 for the present operating margin

-6.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for OncoCyte Corporation stands at -829.52. Equity return is now at value -90.80, with -40.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.