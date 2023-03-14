Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.95 compared to its previous closing price of 4.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Olaplex Stock Slides. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Right Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLPX is $6.79, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for OLPX is 647.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for OLPX on March 14, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

OLPX’s Market Performance

OLPX stock saw a decrease of -8.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.90% for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.55% for OLPX stock, with a simple moving average of -60.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLPX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for OLPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

OLPX Trading at -31.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -41.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -25.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.74 for the present operating margin

+67.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +34.66. Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 14.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.