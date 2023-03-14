OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC)’s stock price has decreased by -13.71 compared to its previous closing price of 20.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) Right Now?

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OCFC is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OCFC is $26.92, which is $8.85 above the current market price. The public float for OCFC is 57.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume for OCFC on March 14, 2023 was 217.01K shares.

OCFC’s Market Performance

OCFC’s stock has seen a -22.31% decrease for the week, with a -25.48% drop in the past month and a -19.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for OceanFirst Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.62% for OCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCFC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OCFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OCFC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to OCFC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

OCFC Trading at -21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -25.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCFC fell by -22.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.34. In addition, OceanFirst Financial Corp. saw -14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCFC starting from Devlin Michael D, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $20.61 back on Aug 02. After this action, Devlin Michael D now owns 52,114 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp., valued at $1,236,600 using the latest closing price.

Barrett Patrick Sean, the Executive Vice President & CFO of OceanFirst Financial Corp., purchase 10,500 shares at $18.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Barrett Patrick Sean is holding 20,508 shares at $198,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCFC

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.