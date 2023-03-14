NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 31.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/22 that NRG Energy to Buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is above average at 6.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is $37.71, which is $6.83 above the current market price. The public float for NRG is 228.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRG on March 14, 2023 was 4.17M shares.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG stock saw a decrease of -10.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.70% for NRG stock, with a simple moving average of -19.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRG reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for NRG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to NRG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

NRG Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG fell by -10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.62. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw -2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from HOBBY PAUL W, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Dec 16. After this action, HOBBY PAUL W now owns 89,320 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $109,795 using the latest closing price.

Donohue Elisabeth B, the Director of NRG Energy Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Donohue Elisabeth B is holding 17,724 shares at $78,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+6.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +3.87. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.