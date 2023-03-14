NiSource Inc. (NI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is 16.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NI is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NiSource Inc. (NI) is $30.70, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for NI is 404.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On March 14, 2023, NI’s average trading volume was 3.75M shares.

NI) stock’s latest price update

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI)’s stock price has increased by 2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 26.71. however, the company has experienced a -0.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NI’s Market Performance

NI’s stock has fallen by -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.80% and a quarterly drop of -1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for NiSource Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for NI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $27 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

NI Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.30. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.85 for the present operating margin

+49.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc. stands at +13.74. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NiSource Inc. (NI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.