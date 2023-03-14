NIKE Inc. (NKE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NKE is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NKE is $132.37, which is $12.58 above the current market price. The public float for NKE is 1.24B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for NKE on March 14, 2023 was 6.96M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 117.49. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NKE’s Market Performance

NKE’s stock has fallen by -2.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.35% and a quarterly rise of 4.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for NIKE Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for NKE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $130 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKE reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for NKE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

NKE Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.77. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw -0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Henry Peter B., who purchase 557 shares at the price of $125.45 back on Feb 07. After this action, Henry Peter B. now owns 4,062 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $69,876 using the latest closing price.

Matheson Monique S., the EVP: CHRO of NIKE Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $124.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Matheson Monique S. is holding 60,213 shares at $620,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +12.92. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NIKE Inc. (NKE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.