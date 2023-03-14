Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is $6.49, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for NTCO is 689.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTCO on March 14, 2023 was 718.43K shares.

NTCO) stock’s latest price update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO)’s stock price has decreased by -15.56 compared to its previous closing price of 5.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NTCO’s Market Performance

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has experienced a -19.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.11% drop in the past month, and a 7.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for NTCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.77% for NTCO stock, with a simple moving average of -13.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTCO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for NTCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NTCO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

NTCO Trading at -10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO fell by -19.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. saw 9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+58.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stands at +2.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.