Myomo Inc. (MYO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Myomo Inc. (MYO) has seen a 4.07% increase in the past week, with a 48.91% gain in the past month, and a 51.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.34% for MYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.27% for MYO stock, with a simple moving average of -39.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MYO is 0.77.

The public float for MYO is 6.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. On March 14, 2023, MYO’s average trading volume was 887.72K shares.

MYO) stock’s latest price update

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO)’s stock price has increased by 4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a 4.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYO reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MYO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

MYO Trading at 40.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +48.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6636. In addition, Myomo Inc. saw 50.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from GUDONIS PAUL R, who purchase 307,692 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Jan 17. After this action, GUDONIS PAUL R now owns 483,345 shares of Myomo Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

HENRY DAVID A, the Chief Financial Officer of Myomo Inc., purchase 76,923 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that HENRY DAVID A is holding 163,527 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Equity return is now at value -102.70, with -73.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Myomo Inc. (MYO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.