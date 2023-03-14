MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The average price predicted for MPLX LP (MPLX) by analysts is $39.14, which is $4.19 above the current market price. The public float for MPLX is 352.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MPLX was 1.69M shares.

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has increased by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 34.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPLX’s Market Performance

MPLX’s stock has fallen by -0.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.62% and a quarterly rise of 10.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for MPLX LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.24% for MPLX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MPLX, setting the target price at $33.50 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MPLX Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.77. In addition, MPLX LP saw 5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPLX starting from Floerke Gregory Scott, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, Floerke Gregory Scott now owns 80,212 shares of MPLX LP, valued at $87,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.52 for the present operating margin

+43.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +35.41. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, MPLX LP (MPLX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.