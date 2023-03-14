MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has gone up by 8.75% for the week, with a -19.72% drop in the past month and a 5.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.76% for MEIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for MEIP stock, with a simple moving average of -36.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MEIP is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MEIP is $1.72, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for MEIP is 132.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume for MEIP on March 14, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

MEIP) stock’s latest price update

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP)’s stock price has increased by 11.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. however, the company has experienced a 8.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

The stock of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has gone up by 8.75% for the week, with a -19.72% drop in the past month and a 5.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.76% for MEIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for MEIP stock, with a simple moving average of -36.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEIP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MEIP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MEIP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEIP reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for MEIP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MEIP, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

MEIP Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2555. In addition, MEI Pharma Inc. saw 5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEIP starting from Baltic Charles V. III, who purchase 81,500 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Feb 28. After this action, Baltic Charles V. III now owns 105,750 shares of MEI Pharma Inc., valued at $18,338 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.48 for the present operating margin

+96.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEI Pharma Inc. stands at -133.80. Equity return is now at value -60.50, with -18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.