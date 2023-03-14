Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MPC stock has gone down by -6.17%, with a monthly gain of 2.52% and a quarterly surge of 13.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.73% for MPC stock, with a simple moving average of 14.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MPC is $149.29, which is $26.89 above the current market price. The public float for MPC is 445.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume for MPC on March 14, 2023 was 3.76M shares.

MPC) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.71 compared to its previous closing price of 128.55. but the company has seen a -6.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that For EVs, solar tax breaks and climate change, here are the midterm elections that matter

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

In the past week, MPC stock has gone down by -6.17%, with a monthly gain of 2.52% and a quarterly surge of 13.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.73% for MPC stock, with a simple moving average of 14.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $160 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MPC, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

MPC Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.10. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Rucker Kim K.W., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Rucker Kim K.W. now owns 34,950 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $780,000 using the latest closing price.

Aydt Timothy J, the Ex VP, Refining of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 7,477 shares at $126.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Aydt Timothy J is holding 16,762 shares at $946,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +8.14. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.