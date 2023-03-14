Make Informed Decisions with The Southern Company (SO) Stock Updates

The stock of The Southern Company (SO) has gone down by -0.12% for the week, with a -0.96% drop in the past month and a -5.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.02% for SO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for SO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Southern Company (SO) by analysts is $70.86, which is $6.23 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SO was 4.30M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO)’s stock price has increased by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 63.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SO, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

SO Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.96. In addition, The Southern Company saw -8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, who sale 1,601 shares at the price of $62.55 back on Mar 01. After this action, DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD now owns 75,681 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $100,143 using the latest closing price.

Cummiskey Christopher, the EVP & CCCS Officer of The Southern Company, sale 1,282 shares at $66.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Cummiskey Christopher is holding 27,512 shares at $85,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +12.07. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Southern Company (SO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.